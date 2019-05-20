Crime
Portage La Prairie RCMP investigate shooting

Portage La Prairie RCMP are investigating a shooting.

RCMP responded to reports of a shooting in a residence on 1st Street NW in Portage La Prairie around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say a 22-year-old man from Langruth, Man., was shot inside his home and is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

