Portage La Prairie RCMP investigate shooting
A A
Portage La Prairie RCMP are investigating a shooting.
RCMP responded to reports of a shooting in a residence on 1st Street NW in Portage La Prairie around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.
READ MORE: Portage man shot, threatened by masked assailants
Police say a 22-year-old man from Langruth, Man., was shot inside his home and is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police looking for tips on ‘vehicle of interest’ in March homicide
RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.