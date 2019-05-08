Crime
Portage man shot, threatened by masked assailants

A 20-year-old Portage la Prairie man is in hospital in stable condition after a shooting Monday night.

Portage RCMP said four masked suspects – three men and a woman, all dressed in black – entered a home on 10th Street NE and threatened the man inside.

One of the suspects shot the man, who police believe was targeted, before fleeting the scene.

Police said the man victim initially called for help thinking he had been shot with a pellet gun, but it turned out to be a real firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.

