May 4, 2019 2:54 pm

Early morning shooting leaves man in Winnipeg hospital: police

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg police asking residents to come forward with information after a young man was left suffering a gun shot wound.

A man is in hospital following a shooting in Winnipeg on Saturday.

Early Saturday morning, emergency personnel responded to reports of an injured man in the 300 block of Ellice Avenue, police said.

When they arrived, a man in his 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was transported to hospital in unstable condition, where he now remains.

Winnipeg’s major crimes unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

