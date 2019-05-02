Winnipeg police looking for tips on ‘vehicle of interest’ in March homicide

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in the ongoing investigation of a March shooting near Polo Park.

Brett Cadieux, 23, was killed on Ellice Avenue in the early morning hours of March 12.

When officers arrived, they found Cadieux with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. Court records show he had a number of claims against him for owing thousands of dollars.

At the time of the shooting, Const. Jay Murray suggested it was likely targeted, however, police have released little information about the investigation since.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigate homicide on Ellice Avenue

“I’m never able to provide the specific details in terms of number of people spoken to, if they’re witnesses or potential suspects,” Const. Rob Carver said Thursday.

“I can confirm at this point we haven’t made an arrest and at this point, it’s an open and unsolved homicide.”

“Typically there are only a number of motivators in a homicide – money, personal relationships, gangs and drugs – but ultimately that just comes down to gangs and drugs so that’s probably one of the first things they’re looking at. Especially in a case like this where it appears to be a targeted shooting. Money is often a common motivator,” Carver said.

READ MORE: Gun deaths and crime a disturbing upward trend, say Winnipeg police

Police are circulating a video of a vehicle of interest in the homicide, and are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6805 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Homicide Unit is requesting the public's assistance in obtaining information on a vehicle of interest in the March 12 homicide. Anyone with information that could be of assistance is asked to call 204-986-6805 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).https://t.co/IJaakrzxeF pic.twitter.com/NCLGa2HAdk — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 2, 2019