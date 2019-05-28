Closing arguments at Winnipeg trial for murder suspect of woman found in barrel

Lawyers are to present their closing arguments on Tuesday at the Winnipeg trial of a man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a barrel.

Perez Cleveland, 46, has pleaded not guilty in the 2016 death of 42-year-old Jennifer Barrett.

Court has heard that Cleveland shared a house with his adult daughter and five women who were described by one of them as “sister wives.”

Four of the women testified that they experienced extreme physical abuse, surveillance and manipulation in the home.

The Crown has said that Cleveland became convinced Barrett was cheating so he tortured her for days before she was killed.

The defence argued that one of the other women was jealous of Cleveland and Barrett’s relationship, and acted violently towards Barrett.