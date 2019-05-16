‘Wife’ of Perez Cleveland to testify during Day 2 of murder trial

The four surviving wives of Perez Cleveland will testify against him at the first-degree murder trial for the 2016 death of Jennifer Barrett.

Perez Cleveland, 46, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Jennifer Barrett, 42, whose body was found in a barrel behind their Winnipeg home in December 2016.

Prosecutor Breta Passler told a jury during opening arguments on Tuesday that the case is about “one man’s control over six women.””They did unthinkable acts at his behest,” Passler said.

READ MORE: Murder trial begins for man accused of killing woman whose body was found in a barrel

Jessica Reid, one of Cleveland’s surviving ‘wives’ took the stand during day two of the trial on Thursday.

She recalled a time in February 2016 when “we got into a fight… I woke up with a gun pointed to my face” — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 16, 2019

On Tuesday, the jury heard Cleveland moved to Winnipeg in late 2014 from out of province with his adult daughter and three female partners, including Barrett. In the spring of 2016, two more women joined the group.

Passler said Cleveland assaulted Barrett for days in the basement of their Waverley Heights home before killing her in August 2016.

The Crown alleges Reid was in the room for the beatings and death of Barrett.

Reid was the last of the women to move in with Cleveland, but Passler said she was the first to speak with police in November 2016.

During her opening statement, Passler told the jury it was Reid who moved the body, placed the remains in a barrel with caustic drain cleaner and sealed it.

However, prosecutors said it was all at the order of Cleveland who told Reid and Holly Sullivan to dispose of Barrett’s remains and clean the house and garage while he left town with another woman for a week.

Passler told the jury police were only notified of the incident after Reid fled the home and escaped to the house of a neighbour, who will also testify in the trial.