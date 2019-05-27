Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for firing gun at N.B. RCMP detachment

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to four years in prison in connection with charges related to shooting a gun at an RCMP detachment last year.

Police say on May 20, 2018, officers arrived at the Tobique First Nation RCMP detachment to find several bullet holes in the side and back of the building.

READ MORE: NB woman charged for possessing methamphetamine, unidentified pills

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

A man was arrested later that day in connection with the investigation.

Nekko Dominique was officially charged five days later with reckless discharge of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, mischief over $5,000 and breaching an undertaking.

WATCH: Support dog helping victims of crime in New Brunswick

On May 24, 2019, Dominique appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court and was sentenced to four years in prison minus time served for reckless discharge of a firearm and for possession of a firearm while prohibited.

The 26-year-old has also been prohibited from owning firearms for life.