NB woman charged for possessing methamphetamine, unidentified pills: RCMP

A 39-year-old woman from Clair, N.B., has been charged with allegedly possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Police seized more than 15,000 tablets of what are believed to be methamphetamine, as well as other unidentified pills and contraband cigarettes on Friday, May 24.

An unsecured firearm was also seized at the residence.

The suspect is identified as Rubie Labrie. She has been remanded into custody until her next appearance in Edmundston provincial court scheduled for Monday.