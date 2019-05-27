Manitoba First Nation threatens to remove illegal drug users off reserve
Manitoba’s Peguis First Nation is cracking down on drug use on their land.
In a statement posted online, the Chief says anyone caught using or selling illegal drugs will be evicted from the First Nation’s housing units.
It also says it could lead to removal from Peguis First Nation.
The letter continues saying the First Nation is taking steps to stop the use of drug trafficking on the reserve and is working towards a drug-free community.
