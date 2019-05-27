Saskatchewan lovers found not guilty of conspiracy to murder their spouses

A murder conspiracy retrial for Curtis Vey and Angela Nicholson has ended with a not-guilty verdict.

Vey and Nicholson were found not guilty on Monday after the Crown and defence did not present new evidence at the start of their retrial in Prince Albert, Sask.

READ MORE: Spouse murder conspiracy retrial delayed for Nicholson and Vey

The retrial was delayed after the judge considered the admissibility of an iPod recording.

Defence lawyers Aaron Fox and Ron Piché argued last month the recording shouldn’t have been seized by police without a warrant.

The police, according to the defence, breached the charter rights of the accused by taking the item.

The Crown described the recording as the crux of its case. It contains a July 2013 conversation between Vey and Nicholson in which the pair discuss killing their spouses.

The judge ruled Monday the iPod was inadmissible at the retrial of Vey and Nicholson.

READ MORE: Sask. lawyers argue admissibility of iPod recording in alleged murder plot case

Brigitte Vey said outside of court that when she brought the recording to police six years ago, the best outcome was already achieved: neither she nor Jim Taylor were harmed.

Curtis Vey and Angela Nicholson each face two counts of conspiracy to commit murder over an alleged plan to kill Brigitte Vey and Jim Taylor.

Brigitte Vey concealed the iPod in her family home, suspecting to record audio revealing her husband was having an affair. When she heard the alleged plot, she brought the item to police.

Curtis Vey and Nicholson were convicted in June 2016 and sentenced to three years in prison. Their lawyers appealed, and Vey and Nicholson were released while their appeal was heard.

Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal overturned the decision last year and a new trial was ordered.