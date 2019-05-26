Crash near Peggy’s Cove sends 4 to hospital

A single-vehicle crash on Peggy’s Cove Road sent four people to hospital on Saturday.

RCMP say they responded to the single-vehicle collision in West Dover, N.S., a small community west of Peggy’s Cove, at 9:17 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 suffer serious injuries after single-vehicle crash, impaired driving suspected — RCMP

The vehicle was a small hatchback and was occupied by six people.

Police say the driver lost control on a series of sharp turns, crossed the centre line and struck a utility pole.

The driver and one other passenger were not injured in the crash, but the four other occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital by paramedics for moderate to serious injuries.

WATCH (Jan. 7, 2019): Community says intersection needs improvement after crash closes area for 2 hours during morning commute

Nova Scotia Power was contacted to inspect the damage to the utility pole, and the road was closed until shortly before midnight.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.