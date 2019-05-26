2 suffer serious injuries after single-vehicle crash, impaired driving suspected: RCMP

Two Nova Scotia men have suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision in West Amherst, N.S., on Saturday, RCMP say.

The Mounties say at 2:21 a.m., officers — assisted by the Amherst Police Department — responded to a single-vehicle collision on Southhampton Road.

Two injured men were found on the road while a severely damaged vehicle was on its side nearby.

An RCMP police dog and multiple officers searched the area for additional passengers but did not locate anyone.

Police quickly determined that the car had struck a culvert and that the driver was allegedly showing signs of alcohol impairment.

The two men sustained serious injuries and were treated at the scene before being transported to the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre. The passenger of the vehicle was transported by LifeFlight to Halifax for further medical treatment.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and Southhampton Road was closed for several hours, eventually opening at approximately 8:30 a.m.

The Mounties are continuing to investigate the incident.