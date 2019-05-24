Man faces 1st degree murder charge in homicide of Ottawa man found dead on Donald Street

Major crime investigators say they have charged a 27-year-old man with first degree murder in the homicide of a 31-year-old Ottawa man whose body was found east of the downtown core last week.

Ottawa police launched an investigation after a man they later identified as Kenneth Ammaklak was found dead the morning of May 14, outside 251 Donald Street.

READ MORE: Major crimes unit investigating man’s suspicious death, Ottawa police say

In a statement on Friday, police said they had charged Martin Frampton in connection with Ammaklak’s death.

Frampton has no fixed address, according to police.

The accused man appeared in court on Friday afternoon and was remanded into custody, the police service said.

WATCH: (May 21, 2019) Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Laval after body found in torched car

