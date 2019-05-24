Crime
May 24, 2019 5:42 pm
Updated: May 24, 2019 5:52 pm

Man faces 1st degree murder charge in homicide of Ottawa man found dead on Donald Street

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

An Ottawa police vehicle.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News File
Major crime investigators say they have charged a 27-year-old man with first degree murder in the homicide of a 31-year-old Ottawa man whose body was found east of the downtown core last week.

Ottawa police launched an investigation after a man they later identified as Kenneth Ammaklak was found dead the morning of May 14, outside 251 Donald Street.

In a statement on Friday, police said they had charged Martin Frampton in connection with Ammaklak’s death.

Frampton has no fixed address, according to police.

The accused man appeared in court on Friday afternoon and was remanded into custody, the police service said.

