Major crimes unit investigating man’s suspicious death, Ottawa police say
Ottawa police say the force’s major crimes unit is now leading an investigation that was launched after a man was found dead on Tuesday morning in Vanier, just east of the downtown core.
Police say the death was reported shortly after 6 a.m. The man’s body was found outside 251 Donald Street, the Ottawa Police Service said in a statement on Tuesday evening.
Investigators have not yet released any identifying information about the deceased man.
Police urge anyone with information that could help investigators to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or at crimestoppers.ca.
