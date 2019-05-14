Major crimes unit investigating man’s suspicious death, Ottawa police say

Ottawa police say the force’s major crimes unit is now leading an investigation that was launched after a man was found dead on Tuesday morning in Vanier, just east of the downtown core.

Police say the death was reported shortly after 6 a.m. The man’s body was found outside 251 Donald Street, the Ottawa Police Service said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Investigators have not yet released any identifying information about the deceased man.

The deceased person is a man. Major Crime has taken carriage of this investigation. Further updates to follow. #ottnews https://t.co/SLAvnXVEWo — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 14, 2019

Police urge anyone with information that could help investigators to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or at crimestoppers.ca.