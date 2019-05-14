Canada
May 14, 2019 3:31 pm
Updated: May 15, 2019 8:30 am

Major crimes unit investigating man’s suspicious death, Ottawa police say

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Ottawa police say investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found in Vanier.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News
A A

Ottawa police say the force’s major crimes unit is now leading an investigation that was launched after a man was found dead on Tuesday morning in Vanier, just east of the downtown core.

Police say the death was reported shortly after 6 a.m. The man’s body was found outside 251 Donald Street, the Ottawa Police Service said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Investigators have not yet released any identifying information about the deceased man.

Police urge anyone with information that could help investigators to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or at crimestoppers.ca.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Street in Ottawa
major crimes investigators
Major Crimes Unit
man found dead in Ottawa
man found dead in Vanier
Ottawa major crimes investigators
Ottawa major crimes unit
Ottawa news
Ottawa Police
Ottawa police investigation
Ottawa Police Service
Vanier

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.