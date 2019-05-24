Calgary men charged in 9 grocery store purse thefts

Two Calgary men are facing dozens of charges after a series of purse thefts in grocery store parking lots across the city.

Calgary police allege the suspects would approach victims as they loaded their vehicle with groceries, taking purses from their shopping carts or cars.

In a Friday news release, the Calgary Police Service explained the nine thefts happened between Sunday, Feb. 3, and Friday, March 8.

“In all nine cases, the same two men were seen on CCTV footage making purchases at retail businesses with victims’ stolen credit cards shortly after each incident,” the CPS stated.

Steven Craig Gillis, 38, and Scott Robert Page, 29, are facing 71 charges each.

Below are the dates and locations of the purse thefts:

Sunday, Feb. 3, at the Superstore at 5858 Signal Hill Centre S.W.

Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Superstore at 5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W.

Monday, Feb. 11 at the Superstore at 5858 Signal Hill Centre S.W.

Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Superstore at 20 Heritage Meadows Way S.E.

Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Costco at 75 East Hills Blvd. S.E.

Sunday, March 3 at the Costco at 99 Heritage Gate S.E.

Tuesday, March 5 at the Superstore at 5858 Signal Hill Centre S.W.

Thursday, March 7 at the Superstore at 5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W.

Friday, March 8 at the Costco at 75 East Hills Blvd. S.E.

Anyone who suspects they too may have been a victim of a purse theft is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.