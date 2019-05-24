Torstar Corp. to close The Hamilton Spectator printing offices, cutting 180 jobs

The Hamilton Spectator could be looking for a new home and approximately 180 people will be losing their jobs after Torstar Corporation announced it’s closing its Hamilton printing and mailroom operations at 44 Frid St.

The company said the closure will happen “on or about August 24, 2019.”

The printing work currently performed at the Hamilton facility will be transferred to Montreal-based TC Transcontinental Printing and other Torstar-owned facilities, as well as external printers.

“This was a difficult but necessary decision in order to operate more efficiently,” John Boynton, president and CEO of Torstar Corporation, said. “This is in no way a reflection of the print and mailroom quality at the Hamilton facility, but rather a decision based on aging presses and more cost-effective alternatives.”

The company says it expects to save between $4 million and $6 million annually once fully implemented.

Torstar says the property is up for sale and anticipates that The Hamilton Spectator will move its head office to a new location in the Hamilton area.

Delivery of The Hamilton Spectator and other publications currently printed at the Hamilton facility will continue under their current arrangements, according to the parent company.

“The Spectator is a strong news brand with a great history and future and we are committed to remaining in Hamilton and fully supporting the community,” Boynton added.

Torstar Corporation, which also owns the Toronto Star, operates six regional daily newspapers in Ontario and more than 80 weekly community newspapers, as well as flyer distribution services and digital properties.

