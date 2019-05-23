Off-duty officer charged with impaired driving: Calgary police

An off-duty Calgary police officer has been charged with impaired driving, police said Thursday.

According to police, they received reports of a potentially impaired driver in southeast Calgary around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 22.

In a release Thursday, officials said they located the vehicle and arrested the driver.

Timothy Callaghan, a six-year constable with the Calgary Police Service (CPS), was subsequently charged with one count of impaired driving.

Police said Callaghan is on an unrelated leave of absence from the CPS.

According to the release, “details of this incident and charges are being released in the interest of public transparency.”