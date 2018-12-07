Calgary police officer charged after allegedly stealing firearm from CPS secure locker

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has charged an officer with ten offences including theft, break and enter and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

Calgary police said charges were laid Friday and stemmed from a domestic dispute back in May.

In a statement, Calgary police said the off-duty constable allegedly stole a gun belonging to the Calgary police from a secure locker in a district office. The alleged theft happened after the domestic dispute.

“Police were called by a friend who was concerned for his welfare. The officer was located and arrested by members of the Calgary Police Service,” CPS said.

CPS said the officer has been with the service for 11 years. He was also charged by the RCMP in connection with the May domestic incident, police said.

The name of the CPS member is not being released to protect the victim. The member remains on a leave of absence on an unrelated matter.