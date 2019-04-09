Crown calls sentence for Calgary officer charged with bribery ‘demonstrably unfit’ and files appeal

The Crown is appealing a three-month intermittent sentence handed down in March to a Calgary police officer charged with bribery and criminal harassment.

Anthony Braile, 50, was one of three officers charged in 2016 following a criminal harassment investigation.

In 2014, Akele Taylor, who was involved in a child custody battle, went to police with concerns her ex-common-law husband — business partner Ken Carter — had hired a private investigator’s firm to follow her.

READ MORE: 3 Calgary police officers sentenced to time behind bars in harassment case

Braile was suspended from the Calgary Police Service for an unrelated reason when investigators say he started tracking Taylor and her child. At some point, he had a change of heart and turned his fellow officers in.

Last month, he was given the smallest of the three jail sentences — 90 days to be served intermittently. The others received three-month and 30-month sentences.

At the time, Crown prosecutor Julie Snowdon said Braile was given “significant, significant mitigation” for his being “instrumental in the investigation.”

In its appeal, the Crown said the judge “erred in assessing in the offender’s level of co-operation with authorities and overcompensated that co-operation as a mitigating factor.”

The Crown also said the judge made an error in reducing the sentence based on the victim’s request for leniency.

“The sentence is demonstrably unfit and not proportional to the gravity of the offence and moral blameworthiness of the offender,” the appeal read.

WATCH (March 2019): Three Calgary police officers have been handed various sentences for their part in a harassment and bribery case. As Tracy Nagai reports, all three will spend time behind bars.