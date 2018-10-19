Former Calgary police officer, millionaire businessman found guilty of criminal harassment

A former Calgary police officer and a Calgary businessman have each been found guilty of criminal harassment by a jury.

Millionaire businessman Kenneth Carter had paid a firm — run by former detective Steve Walton — for surveillance of his ex-common-law wife.

Carter and the woman were in a custody dispute over their daughter in August 2014, when the woman came forward to police with her concerns of being surveilled.

Walton and his wife — who was a civilian member of the Calgary Police Service until 2003 — were also found guilty of bribing Calgary police officers.

The judge declared a mistrial on the charge of criminal harassment against Heather Walton after the jury could not come up with a verdict.

“That’s what a mistrial tells us,” Kelsey Sitar, counsel for Mrs. Walton said on Friday. “It was an incredibly difficult set of deliberations for these jurors.”

The jury also found Steve and Heather Walton each guilty of improper storage of a firearm.

After the trial, Alain Hepner, lawyer for Mr. Walton, declined comment on a possibility of an appeal.

A sentencing date will be set on Friday, Oct. 26.

–With files from Haley Jarmain