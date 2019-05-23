Princess Diana’s fatal car crash turned into attraction at National Enquirer Live theme park

As if the circumstances surrounding the 1997 death of Princess Diana weren’t horrific enough, now you have the chance to live her final moments from her perspective — though it’s unclear who would actually want to.

The new National Enquirer Live theme park, located a few miles away from Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., will house an attraction on the princess’ death.

“It’s projected, and you see the buildings and everything in a 3D presentation,” the theme park’s so-called “amusements impresario” and “investment opportunities” spokesperson Robin Turner told the Daily Beast. “And it shows the pathway as she left the Ritz hotel and the paparazzi chasing her and the bang-flash that we think blinded the driver — and how it happened.”

In a devastating car crash, the Mercedes-Benz S280 sedan in which Diana was a passenger smashed into the concrete wall of Paris’ Pont de l’Alma tunnel as the car was being pursued by paparazzi. It’s believed the car was travelling at an estimated 104 kilometres per hour, and multiple post-accident reports say that Diana was not wearing a seatbelt.

Still, despite the gruesome details, Turner insists the attraction is done in a “positive fashion.”

“There’s no blood. There’s none of that. You see the car crash through computer animation,” he said. “It’s definitely not in poor taste. It’s just showing the route of what happened. For people who’ve never been to Paris, it’s just showing the topography and the distance and the tunnel and that kind of stuff… it’s done very professionally.”

Visitors interested in partaking will be charged US$25 and afterwards will be asked questions about what they think her cause of death was, if they think the royals were involved at all — there are many conspiracy theories surrounding her death — and if they think the princess was pregnant at the time.

A press release crafted by the company describes National Enquirer Live as a theme park that “will deliver the story behind the story of the tabloid that created an industry. From being the first on the scene, having the first news helicopter in the sky and being the first in the supermarket, [it] will continue that history as the first tabloid with an immersive museum attraction. Visitors of all ages will explore new National Enquirer exclusives on the stories that changed the course of history.”

The park’s website is rather scant on details. There’s another park location popping up in Branson, Mo., in late June.

As of this writing, the park hasn’t commented publicly about the attraction other than Turner’s remarks. The royal family, including Princes William and Harry, refused to comment.