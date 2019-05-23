Simcoe County to honour emergency personnel during National Paramedic Services Week

From Sunday to June 1, Simcoe County will celebrate National Paramedic Services Week in the region.

“Since its inception, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services has worked closely with partners, our local municipalities and residents to adapt, invest and modernize the service to meet local needs,” Simcoe County warden George Cornell said in a statement.

“On behalf of County council, we commend our paramedics and thank all of our administrative staff for the work they do.”

READ MORE: Beer Stores, union to collect empties across Ontario in fight to end blood cancer

The celebration starts Tuesday with the recognition of the Honourary Paramedic for a Day contest winner, Sterling Lane, a Grade 5 student from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Collingwood.

Lane was chosen from more than 30 short video submissions looking at why students want to be a paramedic for the day and what paramedic services mean to them.

READ MORE: City of Barrie hosts family-friendly event for National Public Works Week

Lane will receive a certificate, first aid bag and stethoscope and will spend a day with a Simcoe County paramedic crew.

“As we celebrate Paramedic Services week, it’s important that we not only highlight the contributions of our individual paramedics, but recognize the many achievements of the entire service as a vital regional and local asset,” Cornell said in a statement.

WATCH: Ontario government to freeze paramedic funding