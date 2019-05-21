City of Barrie hosts family-friendly event for National Public Works Week

The City of Barrie is hosting an annual family event this Saturday at the Operations Centre to support National Public Works Week.

“National Public Works Week provides us with an opportunity to inform the public on all the work that we do to enhance the quality of life for Barrie residents,” Craig Morton, Barrie’s roads, parks and fleet manager, said in a statement.

READ MORE: Man airlifted to Toronto trauma centre following vehicle rollover in Innisfil

“It’s also a chance for community members to see our equipment, meet our team and tour the facility.”

The event, which will occur from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 164 Ferndale Dr. North, will include a ride on a snow plow, photo opportunities, plows that have been painted by local students, and tours of the greenhouse with seedlings for kids to take home.

READ MORE: City of Kingston continues to spray garlic to fight against ticks, mosquitoes

According to a Barrie media release, the purpose of National Public Works Week is to raise awareness and understanding of the contributions of public works professionals and the work they do.

WATCH: (April 25) Kingston Public Works alters road grading to accommodate turtle nesting