Dr. John Andrew
May 23, 2019 2:30 pm
Updated: May 23, 2019 2:32 pm

Ruling by Elections P.E.I. eliminates potential candidate for Green party

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Green Party of Prince Edward Island suspended all campaigning on Saturday after it was confirmed one of its candidates and his young son had died in a canoeing accident.

One of two people seeking the Green party nomination in a Prince Edward Island riding has withdrawn after a ruling by Elections PEI.

Susan Hartley was hoping to run in a riding where the party’s first candidate died just days before last month’s provincial election.

Josh Underhay and his young son drowned in a boating mishap a few days before the April 23 vote, prompting Elections PEI to delay the vote in the riding of Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park.

Because it is a deferred vote, rather than a by-election, it is considered to be part of the provincial election.

Chief electoral officer Tim Garrity says because Hartley had run in another riding, she is ineligible to run as a candidate in Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park.

Dr. John Andrew is now the only person seeking the nomination on Friday evening.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

