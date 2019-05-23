Collision closes eastbound 401 lanes near Kingston

Ontario Provincial Police have closed all eastbound 401 lanes at County Road 6 in Odessa.

The OPP reporting that a 2 vehicle collision is behind the closure, and that debris is scattered across the lanes.

Emergency crews are on scene, but there’s no word yet on how long the closure of eastbound 401 lanes is expected to last.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 between County Rd 6 and Hwy 38 #Kingston #Odessa – Hwy CLOSED in both directions due to a collision. Reopening time unknown ^jp pic.twitter.com/gY6dJseMti — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) May 23, 2019

We will update this story as more information becomes available…