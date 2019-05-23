Collision closes eastbound 401 lanes near Kingston
Ontario Provincial Police have closed all eastbound 401 lanes at County Road 6 in Odessa.
The OPP reporting that a 2 vehicle collision is behind the closure, and that debris is scattered across the lanes.
Emergency crews are on scene, but there’s no word yet on how long the closure of eastbound 401 lanes is expected to last.
We will update this story as more information becomes available…
