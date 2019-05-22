Crime
Unmarked RCMP vehicle with handcuffs, police uniform and radio stolen in central Alberta

Didsbury RCMP are on the hunt for one of their unmarked police vehicles and the suspect(s) they believe stole it in central Alberta earlier this week.

Police said Wednesday that the unmarked police vehicle was one of two vehicles they allege were stolen from a Ford dealership in Carstairs, Alta., sometime before 6 a.m. on Monday. The other vehicle was a 2014 Ford Mustang that was later recovered.

The unmarked RCMP vehicle is a 2016 silver Ford Explorer with Alberta licence plate BYE 826.

“Some items from the vehicle have been recovered by Red Deer RCMP and Edmonton Police Service,” the RCMP said in a news release. However, police are still looking for a duty belt, handcuffs, an RCMP uniform (including pants, shirt, jacket and hat) and a portable radio.

Anyone with information about the suspect(s) or the location of the police vehicle or its contents is asked to call the Didsbury RCMP detachment at 403-335-3381 or their local police department.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Carstairs is located about 75 kilometres north of Calgary.

