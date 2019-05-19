Alberta RCMP looking for 2 suspects after carjacking in Crossfield

Alberta RCMP are on the hunt for two suspects and a vehicle after a carjacking at gunpoint on Saturday.

Police responded to Crossfield just before noon after a 16-year-old boy reported his car stolen.

He was approached by two males, one of which pulled out a handgun, RCMP said. The suspects took the boy’s phone and vehicle, and he was not hurt, police said.

His vehicle is a dark grey Subaru Impreza with Alberta licence plate GEJ 133, officers said.

If you encounter this vehicle, RCMP urge that you don’t approach it and instead call your local police or 911.

One suspect was described by RCMP as a male with a “wide face” wearing a hoodie, a vest and Nike sneakers. The other is a male with a “thin face” and chipped front tooth who was wearing a blue T-shirt.

If you have information about the crime, call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Police said if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.