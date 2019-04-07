RCMP seek suspects after taxi was carjacked south of Edmonton

The RCMP are asking the public for help as they try to find a pair of suspects in connection with an armed carjacking south of Edmonton on Saturday night.

Police said at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to respond to the armed robbery of a taxi in Leduc County.

“The taxi driver picked up two males in the area of Wal-Mart South Common in Edmonton and began to drive them to their destination,” the RCMP said in a news release issued on Sunday. “The taxi driver stopped his vehicle by the weigh scales in Leduc County and one of the males brandished a knife, demanding that the taxi driver take them to their destination.

“The taxi driver was able to exit the vehicle without injury and called 911.”

Police allege the suspects then drove away in the taxi, heading south on Highway 2. The vehicle was found abandoned on Sunday.

One of the suspects is described as an Indigenous male. He is about five-foot-10 with a heavy build. He was clean-shaven and had neck and hand tattoos. Police said he was reportedly wearing a ball cap and carrying a backpack when the robbery unfolded.

The second suspect is described as an Indigenous male. He is also about five-foot-10 with a heavy build. He was clean-shaven and police said he was reportedly wearing a ball cap and a black hoodie and jeans at the time of the alleged robbery.

Anyone with information about either of the suspects or the robbery itself is asked to call the Leduc RCMP detachment at 780-980-7267, or their local police detachment. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.