Police crack down on speeding from Surrey to Abbotsford as part of month-long campaign

Drivers south of the Fraser are being warned to slow down on Wednesday as police conduct a crackdown on speeders.

The initiative, part of a provincewide campaign throughout the month, has been dubbed Project SWOOP and involves officers from the Surrey, Langley and White Rock RCMP as well as the Abbotsford police.

Teams are set up on 16th Avenue in White Rock and along the entire Fraser Highway corridor from Surrey to Abbotsford.

ICBC road safety co-ordinator Karen Klein says the campaign is as much about educating drivers as enforcement and that drivers are given plenty of warning.

Volunteers with high-visibility vests and illuminated speed boards are set up ahead of police, giving drivers ample time to slow down.

“If they adjust their speed, great, and if they don’t, the police are out there giving them tickets,” she said.

“We’d rather you arrive at your destination safe, and maybe late, than not at all.”

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko said the initiative is designed to save lives.

“Speeding is actually one of the largest contributing factors to fatalities in collisions, with an average of 82 people killed a year as a result of speeding,” she said.

A speeding ticket can cost a driver anywhere from $138 to $438, plus a possible impound for excessive speeding.