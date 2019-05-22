City of Toronto launches petition demanding Ford government reverse course on cuts

The City of Toronto has launched a petition demanding the Ontario PC government reverse its course on funding cuts.

Speaking from a podium bearing the phrase “Standing up for Toronto,” Mayor John Tory announced the petition and urged Torontonians to sign it in the hopes it will spur Toronto-area PC MPPs to listen.

The city has said the cuts, which include deep slashes to funding for child care and Toronto Public Health, could leave up to a $180-million hole in Toronto’s budget.

The city and the Ford government have been going at it over the proposed cuts since the provincial budget was announced in April.

“We cannot and will not give up on trying to really achieve the right result here,” Tory said. “The right result is for Progressive Conservative MPPs to lead their government on behalf of the people they represent in the city of Toronto and speaking up and saying ‘sit down with the city of Toronto and other cities from across the province and work together on this.’”

Chris Murray, Toronto city manager, has said that in order to make up for the potential cuts, the city may have to increase taxes or cut essential services.

On Tuesday, the Ontario government offered $7.5 million to help municipalities across the provinces to conduct third-party audits of their budgets.

Tory’s tactic is relying heavily on pressuring Toronto-area MPP’s to speak up about the cuts. Tory warns them against saying anything but scripted answers when it comes to future elections. #TOpoli #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/ziraZvR19N — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) May 22, 2019

Tory says he’s no outright rejecting the provincial audit. But he wants it to be a collaborative effort, which he says the Ford offer doesn’t seem to be. Tory doesn’t believe the audit could get done in time to address the retroactive cuts. #TOpoli #ONpoli — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) May 22, 2019

—With files from Matthew Bingley