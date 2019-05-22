Teen facing six charges in relation to a robbery in Regina
A 15-year-old is facing six charges related to a robbery which occurred at a business in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue North on Monday, May 20, according to Regina police.
Several officers were dispatched to the business at about 11:54 p.m. that night.
The clerk had just been robbed at gunpoint, police said, by a male suspect wearing a mask.
Officers said they were given a clothing description from the victim and witnesses and began searching of the area with help from the canine team.
A few minutes later, a canine officer reported two suspects had been located and arrested, and one had been bitten by a police dog during the arrest.
The injured suspect was transported to hospital where police said he was treated for his injuries.
Police recovered a back pack which they said contained cash and products from the store, as well as other times, including a firearm believed to have been used in the robbery.
One male was released, the other suspect was charged.
The 15-year-old male, whose cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing six charges including robbery with violence, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offense.
The youth was in court for his first appearance on Tuesday, May 21.
