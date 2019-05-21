B.C. deploying 267 personnel to help Alberta with out-of-control wildfires

Hundreds of B.C. wildfire fighters are packing their bags and heading east of the Rockies, as Alberta grapples with an early start to the fire season.

Alberta is fighting multiple out-of-control wildfires, including the 69,000-hectare High Level wildfire in northern Alberta, which has forced about 4,000 people from their homes.

WATCH: Provincial officials update High Level wildfire situation

READ MORE: Power, cell service lost as Level 6 wildfire burns out of control in High Level

B.C. is sending 267 personnel to help, including 230 firefighters (10 initial attack crews and 10 unit crews), 14 supervisors, a 19-person incident management team and three agency representatives.

“The BC Wildfire Service recognizes the importance of sharing firefighting resources given the invaluable assistance Alberta has provided to B.C. during the last two wildfire seasons, which were the worst in the province’s history,” said fire information officer Kyla Fraser in a media release.

WATCH: ​High Level residents ordered to evacuate homes due to wildfire

Crews are expected to begin arriving in Alberta on Wednesday and Thursday.

READ MORE: Northern Alberta wildfire evacuees begin arriving at reception centre in Slave Lake

The BC Wildfire Service’s staff are being deployed through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which coordinates the sharing of firefighting resources throughout the country.

Crews can be deployed for rotations of up to 19-days, but can be recalled at any time if needed.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, conditions west of the Rockies are calm enough to spare the staff at this point in the season.