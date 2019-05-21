Ambulance struck by car near Vancouver General Hospital: police

Vancouver police say five people were sent to hospital when an ambulance collided with two vehicles late Monday night, near Vancouver General Hospital.

Police say they responded at 11 p.m. when an ambulance, with its lights and sirens on, was struck by a Honda Civic in the intersection of Oak Street and 12th Avenue, and was pushed into a second vehicle.

As a precaution, three paramedics, the patient they were transporting, and the driver of the Civic were all taken to hospital.

No word on their condition.