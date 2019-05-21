Highway 6
May 21, 2019 12:46 am

Vernon RCMP investigate fatal crash

Memorials on Highway 6, near the scene of Sunday's fatal crash in Vernon, where several other people have also lost their lives.

A 52-year-old North Okanagan man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Vernon.

The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 6.

There are reports the man’s black car collided with a pickup truck.

Highway 6, Vernon

The route was shut down for more than five hours as RCMP investigated the accident scene.

The man’s name has not been released.

