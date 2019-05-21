Vernon RCMP investigate fatal crash
A 52-year-old North Okanagan man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Vernon.
The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 6.
There are reports the man’s black car collided with a pickup truck.
The route was shut down for more than five hours as RCMP investigated the accident scene.
The man’s name has not been released.
