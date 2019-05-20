Canada
May 20, 2019 1:23 pm

Washout closes road near Okanagan Falls

A washout north of Okanagan Falls caused a temporary road closure and a detour for some residents.

A washout north of Okanagan Falls has temporarily closed a section of Eastside Road.

The transportation ministry set up a detour on McLean Creek Road so residents in the area could still access their homes.

Officials said a full geotechnical assessment will be carried out on Tuesday.

