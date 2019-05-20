Washout closes road near Okanagan Falls
A washout north of Okanagan Falls has temporarily closed a section of Eastside Road.
The transportation ministry set up a detour on McLean Creek Road so residents in the area could still access their homes.
Officials said a full geotechnical assessment will be carried out on Tuesday.
