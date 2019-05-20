Search for missing Okanagan kayaker suspended

The search for a 71-year-old kayaker who has been missing since Friday has been suspended.

Crews started looking for avid kayaker Zygmunt Janiewicz after he didn’t return from his paddle on Okanagan Lake.

Police said Janiewicz left from Kelowna Paddle Centre in the Pandosy neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Crews continue search for missing kayaker on Okanagan Lake, urge safety

A boat and life jacket were found on the shore near Watt Road later that same day.

Watch: Searchers take to Okanagan Lake to search for missing kayaker (May 17)



RCMP said they believed Janiewicz was following one of his regular routes when he disappeared.

He was wearing black pants, a yellow jacket and a white hat when he went missing, according to police.

— With files from Megan Turcato