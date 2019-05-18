1 person dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at Salmon Arm campground

One person is dead and a youth is in critical condition after a “likely” carbon monoxide poisoning at a Salmon Arm campground, Saturday morning.

RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services both confirm they were called to Sandy Point Campground around 10:15 a.m.

Cpl. Chris Manseau with the RCMP said they found an adult and a youth in a tent, where a camping stove was also discovered inside.

The adult was pronounced dead at the scene, and the youth was airlifted to hospital.

Three ground ambulances were also deployed, along with fire and RCMP crews, who remain on scene.

Manseau wouldn’t confirm whether a carbon monoxide poisoning was responsible, but said it was the most likely cause.

“At this point, it’s a coroner’s investigation and we don’t believe there was anything suspicious about this,” he said.

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Coroners Service and Interior Health for more information. Calls to the campground itself were not answered.

HealthLink BC and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control say carbon monoxide poisoning happens when the colourless, odourless gas builds up in a person’s bloodstream.

The carbon monoxide replaces the oxygen in the blood, which can lead to serious health damage and possibly death.

“Carbon monoxide is known as the silent killer because it cannot be seen or smelled,” HealthLink BC says on its website. “If you breathe too much of it, it can become deadly within minutes.”

Symptoms can include headache, dizziness and nausea, and can heighten to include vision problems, chest pain and even seizures.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can be prevented with a CO detector, along with ensuring portable gas appliances aren’t used indoors and that rooms are properly vented.

