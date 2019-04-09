‘Be alarmed about carbon monoxide’: FortisBC, Kelowna Fire Department

Kelowna firefighters have teamed up with FortisBC to educate people about the dangers of exposure to carbon monoxide.

The combined effort also provided carbon monoxide (CO) detectors to residents who didn’t have one in their homes.

The Kelowna Fire Department want you to be alarmed about and against Carbon Monoxide. That story is coming up tonight on @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/ePa3qQLV97 — Travis Lowe (@Travis_Global) April 9, 2019

READ MORE: Dozens left sickened by carbon monoxide leak at Newfoundland rink

Kelowna Fire Department inspector Rick Euper says all new residences with an attached garage, natural gas or fuel burning appliances are required to install CO alarms.

“Our concern is with older homes built 10 to 30 years ago, where residents may not have added or changed a CO and smoke alarm since its construction,” said Euper. “We know that having working carbon monoxide alarms in the house is the best way to stay safe.”

According to Statistics Canada, there are over 300 CO-related deaths in the country every year.

WATCH BELOW (Aired March 19, 2019): Some students still suffering after carbon monoxide poisoning at school

Health Link B.C. says in most cases, CO poisoning is the result of poorly installed or maintained appliances, including natural gas lines.

FortisBC emergency services manager Ian Turnbull said “Natural gas is a safe and reliable energy source.”

Turnbull added, “even with the low risk, proper installation and maintenance service will help ensure your natural gas appliances are working as safely and efficiently as possible.”

The City of Kelowna says if your CO alarm sounds you should:

Open all doors and windows

Turn off any appliances you suspect are faulty

Go outside for fresh air immediately

Call 911 and the FortisBC emergency line at 1-800-663-9911 when you are in a safe area

Seek medical attention if needed

Do not go back inside unless emergency personnel tell you it is safe

Once allowed back inside, have a licensed gas contractor inspect your gas appliances

More information on carbon monoxide safety can be found at Kelowna.ca/fire and fortisbc.com/cosafety.