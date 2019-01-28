Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 28 2019 8:05pm 02:00 EPSB to install carbon monoxide detectors in all its schools The Edmonton Public School Board says it will install carbon monoxide detectors in all its schools. Fletcher Kent reports on what prompted the decision. Edmonton Public Schools to install carbon monoxide detectors in all its schools <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4899822/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4899822/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?