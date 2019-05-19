Young man found after wandering away from Okanagan campsite, spending night in the backcountry

Search and rescue crews were called in on Saturday night after a man in his 20s wandered away from his group’s campsite in the Browne Lake area east of Kelowna.

Police said they were called after the man went into the backcountry unprepared to spend the night and didn’t come back.

RCMP said Central Okanagan Search and Rescue looked for the man overnight.

However, he was not located till Sunday morning when he was found safe despite having spent the night in the backcountry without significant supplies.

“We were concerned because of the overnight temperatures dropping as low as they did, and the amount of clothing and supplies he had with him wasn’t sufficient,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

The overnight low in the Kelowna area was 11 C.

It has been a busy long weekend for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, who have also been involved in a multi-day search of Okanagan Lake for a missing kayaker.