Annual road repairs underway in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna says its annual road repair program is underway, and that more than 40 kilometres of streets will be surfaced this spring, summer and fall.

All told, the city says it will be repairing 16 different road segments. It also says an average of 350,000 vehicle trips are made daily in Kelowna, which puts a lot of stress on area roads.

“Figuring out which roads will be prioritized each year, as well as the level of repair required, involves some testing and software analysis,” said city roads design technologist Bruce Dacre.

“And to manage costs, we coordinate road repairs with other projects such as utility work and bike lanes.”

The city forecasts to spend $3.5 million on road repairs, with the work expected to be complete by October.

Examples of this year’s road repair program include adding bike lanes on Bernard Ave., between Richter and Ethel streets, and on Ellis St., between Roanoke and Broadways streets.

The city says some road segments are currently being prepped for resurfacing. It also said where road work is in progress, short-term lane closures or detours will be in effect.

The city’s pavement management projects for 2019

Gordon Dr., from Springfield Rd. to KLO Rd.

KLO Rd., from Gordon Dr. to Benvoulin Rd.

KLO/Benvoulin intersection, from north of KLO Rd. to south of Chamberlain

Chamberlain Rd., from Benvoulin Rd. to west end

Bernard Ave., from Richter St. to Ethel St.

Clifton Rd., from Mountain Ave. to South of Caramillo Rd.

High Rd., from Clifton Rd. to Glenmore Rd.

Summit Dr., from Glenmore Rd. to Valley Rd.

Valley Rd., from Cross Rd. to Union Rd.

Gerstmar Rd., from Hwy 33 to Springfield Rd.

Gibson Rd., from Hillcrest Rd. to south of McCurdy Road east

Ellis St., from Roanoke St. to Broadway St.

Windsor Rd., from Spall Rd. to east end

Gordon Dr., from north of Steel Rd. to south of Frost Rd.

Frost Rd., from west end to Gordon Dr.

Killdeer Rd., from South Crest Dr. to Frost Rd.

To view current road conditions and find the infrastructure projects map, click here.