Residents want answers on road crumbling less than a year after repairs
Residents in Keswick Ridge, N.B. are calling on the provincial government to release details surrounding a newly redone stretch of highway that is currently crumbling, less than a year after it was paved.
Lloyd Maurey lives and works in the area and spent Saturday handing out flyers to drivers along a stretch of highway along Route 616, and asking them to sign a petition that will be sent to the province’s transportation minister demanding the release of documents.
He told Global News he filed a Right to Information request nearly 60 days ago calling on the province to release details about the process, materials used and engineering approvals but has yet to see the documents he requested.
“It’s a bit stressful in the sense that I’m carrying a load here, a burden,” Maurey said. “It grinds on me that this has happened. ”
READ MORE: Residents of Keswick Ridge upset over condition of newly paved highway
Maurey said the road is in terrible condition and shouldn’t look this bad after being redone in the summer of 2017.
“I’m just looking for accountability for our taxpayer dollars,” Maurey said.
READ MORE: Keswick Ridge residents still seeking answers from province over condition of ‘new’ road
Maurey said a public meeting will be held on Thursday to discuss the situation. He said he hopes there’s a good turnout and said anyone is welcome to attend.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.