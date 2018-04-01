Residents want answers on road crumbling less than a year after repairs

Residents in Keswick Ridge, N.B. are calling on the provincial government to release details surrounding a newly redone stretch of highway that is currently crumbling, less than a year after it was paved.

Lloyd Maurey lives and works in the area and spent Saturday handing out flyers to drivers along a stretch of highway along Route 616, and asking them to sign a petition that will be sent to the province’s transportation minister demanding the release of documents.

Residents in Keswick Ridge say they’re still upset with the condition of Route 616 that was redone this summer and is now in terrible condition. This resident is handing out flyers about a town meeting next week & asking drivers to sign a petition @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/4I3pPdKB2X — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) March 31, 2018

He told Global News he filed a Right to Information request nearly 60 days ago calling on the province to release details about the process, materials used and engineering approvals but has yet to see the documents he requested.

The Minister of Transportation told Global News a month ago that the road is “under warranty” but residents and drivers are still upset over the condition of Route 616 @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/J9ToVp5fj5 — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) March 31, 2018

“It’s a bit stressful in the sense that I’m carrying a load here, a burden,” Maurey said. “It grinds on me that this has happened. ”

READ MORE: Residents of Keswick Ridge upset over condition of newly paved highway

“It’s a mess! You have to maneuver around the holes” @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/ATIx8pABSf — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) March 31, 2018

Maurey said the road is in terrible condition and shouldn’t look this bad after being redone in the summer of 2017.

“I’m just looking for accountability for our taxpayer dollars,” Maurey said.

Resident Lloyd Maurey says he filed an RTI almost 60 days ago, asking the province for information on the bidding process, materials used and when inspections were done during construction. He has launched a petition demanding the information @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/faOkczX0Tf Story continues below — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) March 31, 2018

READ MORE: Keswick Ridge residents still seeking answers from province over condition of ‘new’ road

Maurey said a public meeting will be held on Thursday to discuss the situation. He said he hopes there’s a good turnout and said anyone is welcome to attend.