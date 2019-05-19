Hundreds attend Kelowna’s annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb

Hundreds of spectators headed to Kelowna’s Knox Mountain to watch cars race up the steep slope over the weekend.

The typically leisurely Sunday drive was transformed into a high-speed track for the annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb, which has been held for more than 60 years.

“It’s a complete rush. It’s like sitting in a rocket ship and taking off,” racer Robert Caven said.

READ MORE: Knox Mountain Hill Climb: Speed and thrills, but race in Kelowna is ‘very unforgiving’

Racer Aran Cook said it’s a different kind of track compared to a typical road race.

“You don’t get hot tires. You don’t get the same consistency like you do road racing,” he said.

The biggest challenge is being daring enough to keep your foot down on the gas pedal, he added.

“It’s a scary hill.”

READ MORE: Injured woman rescued from Kelowna hiking trail

More than 60 drivers are fighting for the title of king or queen of the hill, course clerk Bryan Fulton said.

“A good time is anything around two minutes. The record is 1:37. The fastest cars right now are running around 1:47 so about 10 seconds off the record,” he said.

The course is approximately 3.5 kilometres long. It has nine corners, including three hairpin turns, and a 250-metre climb.

Cook estimated his car reached speeds upwards of 180 kilometres per hour in some spots.

More than 1,700 people attended the event, and some of the money raised goes to charities, including JoeAnna’s House, the SPCA and Girl Guides, Fulton said.