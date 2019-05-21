Actor Jason Mitchell dropped from ‘The Chi,’ Netflix movie over misconduct allegations

Actor Jason Mitchell has been dropped from Showtime’s The Chi, Netflix’s upcoming movie Desperados and Authentic Talent & Literary Management following reports of misconduct allegations.

Deadline reports that it’s currently unclear what exactly the aforementioned misconduct allegations are.

The actor was previously accused of assaulting a woman named Emily Marquez at a Boston hotel in 2016.

READ MORE: Ashley Massaro, WWE star, dies at age 39

Marquez claimed that the Straight Outta Compton actor “body slammed” her after she rejected his “advances” while they were at the Ritz Carlton.

WATCH: Extra security measures surround new film ‘Straight Outta Compton’

Deadline also reports that the most recent allegation against Mitchell reportedly occurred off set during production of Netflix’s Desperados, but the publication adds that Mitchell had reportedly engaged in “inappropriate behaviour” while on The Chi. Issues were eventually “resolved,” according to the outlet.

Mitchell plays character Brandon Johnson on The Chi, which was recently picked up for its third season.

He was set to star in Desperados opposite Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp and Robbie Amell.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson rumoured to be the next Batman, and fans aren’t pleased

Variety reports that “none of the involved would comment on the reason for severing ties with Mitchell.”

Mitchell starred in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton, in which he played NWA member Eazy-E. He also starred in films such as Kong: Skull Island, Detroit, Mudbound, Superfly and Tyrel.

Mitchell has not commented on the allegations as of this writing.