Halifax mayor pens cheeky open letter to employers ahead of ‘glorious’ day of sports

Haligonians now have an excuse to show up late to work on Thursday, thanks to their mayor.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage tweeted out a tongue-in-cheek open letter to employers, managers, and supervisors regarding what he’s calling an “ultimate sports day” in the city Wednesday night.

The HFX Wanderers FC will be taking on Vaughan Azzurri SC at home in the Canadian Championship Wednesday night starting at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: HFX Wanderers defeat Forge FC 2-1 to earn first ever CPL victory

Just two hours later, the Halifax Mooseheads will take on the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies at the Scotiabank Centre for their third game of the Memorial Cup.

“I prevail upon you to be mindful that such a historic day in sports demands a great deal of fans,” the letter reads. “It is responsible to presume that some of them may stay up later than usual or make unwise food and beverage decisions.

“Indeed, it is quite likely that throughout our municipality a good number of employees will be operating at a reduced capacity on Thursday.”

READ MORE: Halifax Mooseheads beat Guelph Storm, securing semifinal spot in Memorial Cup

Savage then provided some advice on how to best support staff in the inevitable groggy, slow-moving morning that follows.

“Simple measures can go a long way,” Savage wrote. “Consider, for example, postponing the morning meeting and ensuring the water cooler is full. Perhaps have a few salty snacks on hand in the lunch room. (I recommend kettle-cooked chips, though pretzels will do in a pinch.)

“If you get a text along the lines of ‘bus broke down’ or ‘gonna be late, dog threw up’ respond with a simple, yet understanding ‘no prob.’”

WATCH: Memorial cup arrives in Halifax with tournament set to begin

Savage concluded the letter with the following sentiment:

“Rest assured, this glorious day in sports will be the stuff of legends. We all have a role to play in making it fun.”