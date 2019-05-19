‘Massacre’ reported at Brazil bar, media says 11 dead after 7 gunmen opened fire
A A
Brazilian authorities say there has been a “massacre” in the country’s northern Para state without releasing any details, while Brazilian news media say gunmen attacked a bar in Belem City and killed 11 people.
READ MORE: 40 dead, 300 estimated missing after dam holding back waste bursts in Brazil
The G1 news website says police reported that seven gunmen opened fire on a bar. G1 says police also report one wounded in the attack.
A Para state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, says she can only “confirm” there was a massacre in the state.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.