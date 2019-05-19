Tiger-Cats open training camp with solid returning core, some new faces

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats opened training camp on Sunday at McMaster University with — as usual — a few new faces among their ranks.

But none of the new players on Hamilton’s roster come more decorated than their new projected starting right tackle, Chris Van Zeyl.

Van Zeyl, 35, of Fonthill, Ont., arrived in Hamilton just prior to camp opening after he was released by the Toronto Argonauts, the only team he has suited up for during his 11-year Canadian Football League career.

The two-time Grey Cup winner (2012, 2017) has been named an East Division All-Star five times in his career while twice obtaining CFL All-Star status.

The former McMaster University standout has started 147 of his 156 career CFL games after he was originally drafted by the Montreal Alouettes in the third round and 18th overall in 2007.

He joins an offensive line in Hamilton that already includes centre Mike Filer, guards Brandon Revenberg and Darius Ciraco, and left tackle Kelvin Palmer.

The Ticats have a number of returning starters from 2018, most notably QB Jeremiah Masoli, receivers Luke Tasker and Brandon Banks, defensive tackle Ted Laurent, linebacker Simoni Lawrence and their entire secondary anchored by cornerback Delvin Breaux.

Hamilton’s first taste of live action will come June 1 when the Tiger-Cats travel to Ottawa for their first of two preseason games.

The Ticats open the regular season at home on June 13 against Saskatchewan.