Back to training camp for Hamilton Tiger-Cats after off-season of upheaval

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats open their training camp Sunday morning at McMaster University.

The CFL club is entering the 2019 season with a number of new faces on the field, and most notably, on the sideline.

The most dramatic change this off-season saw former defensive coordinator Orlondo Steinauer take over as head coach from June Jones. Jones, who relinquished his head coaching duties to become the Ticats’ offensive coordinator, left Hamilton last week for the XFL’s Houston franchise.

Jones’ departure opened the door for Tommy Condell to become Hamilton’s offensive coordinator, a role he held with the Cats from 2013-15.

Mark Washington is Hamilton’s new defensive coordinator after he spent the last 11 seasons in B.C., the last five as defensive coordinator, while Jeff Reinebold is making his second go-round with the Tiger-Cats as special teams coordinator.

On the field, the Ticats are led on offense by quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and receivers Brandon Banks and Luke Tasker. Hamilton will also dress stars in all three levels of their defense, linebacker Simoni Lawrence, defensive tackle Ted Laurent and cornerback Delvin Breaux.

CFL pundits are expecting the Ticats to cruise to a first place finish in the East Division as Ottawa goes through a number of changes and Toronto and Montreal rebuilds their rosters.

The Cats play their first preseason game June 1 in Ottawa and will host Toronto on June 6. Hamilton’s season opener is scheduled for June 13 at Tim Hortons Field against Saskatchewan.

