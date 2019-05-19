Police operation shuts down residential area of Moncton

New Brunswick RCMP shut down portions of Shannon Drive, Evergreen Drive and Sheffield Court in Moncton due to a “police operation” in the area Sunday.

At least a dozen police cruisers have blocked off the area and multiple heavily armed officers could be observed on scene.

A member of the Codiac RCMP says they have been at the scene since 11:30 a.m.

The Mounties say that officers are attempting to make contact with a man who refuses to co-operate with the police.

Police say they are not enforcing an evacuation in the area but that individuals have been escorted from the area after they asked officers to do so.

A Codiac Transit bus is on the scene to offer shelter from the cold to those who need it.

Police say there is no danger to the public or police officers but have asked people to avoid the area.

