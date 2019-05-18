St. Stephen man, 25, dead following 3-vehicle crash in southwestern N.B.

A 25-year-old man has died following a collision involving three vehicles in southwestern New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash happened Friday just before 9 p.m. in Brockway, N.B., which is about 35 kilometres southeast of McAdam.

Police say the victim from St. Stephen – who was the only person in the vehicle – died at the scene.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.